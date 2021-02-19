Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $643.36 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005151 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $643.36 million and approximately $259.42 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.98 or 0.00777445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.02 or 0.04648863 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,770,877 coins and its circulating supply is 223,240,018 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

