Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Up 7%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.14. 756,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 562,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

