Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Up 7%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.14. 756,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 562,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Several research firms have commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.
About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
