CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $513.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013844 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,437,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,437,805 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

