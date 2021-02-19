CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. 135,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,945. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

