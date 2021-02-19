CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.56

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 192,767 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.56.

In related news, insider Peter Tyler purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18). Also, insider William David Johns-Powell sold 4,147,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £248,844.42 ($325,116.83).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

