CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

