CyberVein (CVT) Achieves Market Cap of $129.69 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberVein has a market cap of $129.69 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars.

