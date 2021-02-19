Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 828,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

