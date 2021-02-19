Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,177,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,332. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.