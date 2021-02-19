Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 42.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 172,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.91. 97,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

