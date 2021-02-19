Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $373.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,285. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

