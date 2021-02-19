CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $92.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CyrusOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

