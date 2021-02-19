DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of GO stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,424.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,106 shares of company stock valued at $28,124,042 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

