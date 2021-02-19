DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $193,350,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

