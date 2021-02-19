DA Davidson Upgrades The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to “Buy”

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $985.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $490.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.00.
TTD stock traded up $55.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $901.67. 48,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $809.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.42. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.