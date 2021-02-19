DA Davidson Upgrades The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to “Buy”

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $985.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $490.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.00.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock traded up $55.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $901.67. 48,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $809.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.42. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.