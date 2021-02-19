DAD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $558,696.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, DAD has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $30.97 million and $558,696.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00041848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.04548645 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

