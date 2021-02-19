Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Trading 55% Higher

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) traded up 55% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.