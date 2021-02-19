Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,306.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.