Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,306.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

