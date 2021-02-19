Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €78.00 ($91.76) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.55. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €60.02 and a 200 day moving average of €51.71.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

