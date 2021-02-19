Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $22.22. 81,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,729. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -448.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

