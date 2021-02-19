Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $28.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of DAN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 16,306.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,385,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291,260 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,308,859. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 174.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 2,506,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,517,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $41,249,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

