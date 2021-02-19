Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was up 6.1% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dana traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 1,783,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,529,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 42.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 550,250 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 51.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 764,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

