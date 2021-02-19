Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 5.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $39.11. 470,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 706,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $969.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

