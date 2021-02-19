Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,570.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 251.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 60.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

