DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.95 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $81.17 million and $11.50 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00008787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.16 or 0.00524036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00421222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00029192 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars.

