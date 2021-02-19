DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $147,520.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $147,520.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,945.11 or 0.99483072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00154715 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

