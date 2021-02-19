Dash Price Tops $319.77 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Dash has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $319.77 or 0.00569439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $3.38 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.33 or 0.02525735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,982,383 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

