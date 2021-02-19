Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $559.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00742689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00041565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.42 or 0.04476347 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

