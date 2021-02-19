Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 1,163,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,894,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

