Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

