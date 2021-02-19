Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

