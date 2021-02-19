DB Agriculture Long ETN (NYSEARCA:AGF) Trading 53.5% Higher

DB Agriculture Long ETN (NYSEARCA:AGF) shares traded up 53.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

