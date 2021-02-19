Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 307,391 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

