DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00064400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00080744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00453698 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.