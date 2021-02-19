Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.48 or 0.00735026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00042783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00059889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019645 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.93 or 0.04476201 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

