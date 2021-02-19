Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline Acquires 150,000 Shares

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DBTX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 107,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,959. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.39.
Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.