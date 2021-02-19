Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline Acquires 150,000 Shares

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DBTX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 107,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,959. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

