Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.63.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $323.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

