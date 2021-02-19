DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Cap of $7.33 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.33 million and $518,238.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.51 or 0.00489503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00742689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00085857 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

