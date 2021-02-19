Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $335.21 and last traded at $330.00. Approximately 4,867,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,778,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.25.

The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.71. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.87 and its 200-day moving average is $248.35.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.