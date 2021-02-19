DeFiner Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $415,113.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.