DeFinition (DZI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $67.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.