Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 6.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.00. 1,006,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,035,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

