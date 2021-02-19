Delphy Market Capitalization Hits $590,082.12 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Delphy has a total market cap of $590,082.12 and $76,793.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.00769423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.78 or 0.04635742 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

