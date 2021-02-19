Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,271,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

