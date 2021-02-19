Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Partners

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WILLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DNB Markets downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WILLF remained flat at $$43.35 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. Demant A/S has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

