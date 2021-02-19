Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Denali Therapeutics worth $31,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.33 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.00.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

