Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. 61,431,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 30,386,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market cap of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
