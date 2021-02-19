Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. 61,431,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 30,386,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.