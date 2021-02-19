Dent Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $124.42 million and $15.19 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00041914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.04595263 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

