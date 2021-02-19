Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $176,016.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $176,016.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.92 or 0.03559538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00430450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.08 or 0.01298702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00509258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.09 or 0.00436044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00329821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00027588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002755 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,385,063 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

