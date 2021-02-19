Desjardins Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.67.

TSE:PBH opened at C$103.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.89. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$108.80.

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.06 per share, with a total value of C$96,574.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

